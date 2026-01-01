“Grey’s Anatomy” Star Eric Dane Dies At 53 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another one gone way too soon.

Eric Dane died on Thursday, 19 February. He was 53. His death comes 10 months after he made public he had ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

He starred as Cal Jacobs on hit HBO teen drama show “Euphoria”. But he was perhaps best known as Dr Mark Sloan, or ‘Dr McSteamy’, on medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Other TV roles iinclude Jason Dean in “Charmed”, and Captain Tom Chandler in “The Last Ship”. His movie credits include “Marley & Me”, “Valentine’s Day” and “Burlesque”.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart, and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Dane Family in their time of grief.

