The Mainstream Media For The Most Part Have Screwed Us In Covering Donald Trump – World News







By Concerned American

At some point in time, someone needs to call Trump out on his bullshit.

His arguments and counter arguments are insulting to the average person’s intelligence and are absurd.

The mainstream media used to play a pivotal role in this, but he has manipulated most of them, and they have reduced themselves to asking whether he got his wife flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Pathetic!

