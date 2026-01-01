The “Pedo Mate” Of Jeffrey Epstein Former Prince Andrew Is Arrested – World News







By Concerned American

A very interesting situation is developing across the pond. Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested for misconduct in public office and was held for 11 hours. He was released under investigation.

Polling shows that 80% of his countrymen feel that he should be removed from the line of royal succession. This is noteworthy because the colony and its Court Jester still seem to struggle with accountability and justice.

The Court Jester expressed he was upset – not for the survivors of the Epstein scandal, which bought this suspected crime to light, but for Andrew….. an accused participant in horrific crimes against minors.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt