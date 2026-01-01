Great British Pubs… The Old Manor (Bracknell)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Old Manor is a pub in Bracknell, Berkshire. The pub is rumoured to have a priest hole for hiding priests during persecution. There is still evidence in the underground cellar of the tunnels used by the priests to move around the town. It is the oldest surviving building in Bracknell and became part of Wetherspoons in 1993. Favorite drinks among locals are Abbot Ale & AU Vodka. For a bite to eat the fish & chips or a curry is highly recommended. In the oldest part of the building you have to watch your head as the ceilings are not made for anyone over 5ft tall. The pub has 3 large gardens all carefully manicured with several large and very old trees. So if you happen to be in Bracknell, look no further and visit The Old Manor!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did The Old Manor become a Wetherspoon pub?

The original building dates from the Tudor times, but we aren’t 100% sure on the exact date it was built. It is the oldest surviving building in Bracknell and was previously used by priests to hide from persecution. The building was a private residence until around 1930 where it had a number of uses before being converted to a Wetherspoons in 1993.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

The pub is rumoured to have a priest hole for hiding priests during persecution. There is still evidence in the underground cellar of the tunnels used by the priests to move around the town.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people should try?

Abbot Ale & AU Vodka.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Fish & chips, or a curry.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Sorry to say but we don’t know of anyone really that famous that has been to the pub in our time. The most famous person recently would have been the local Mayor.

KB: I step inside the pub. What do I see?

As you walk into the main entrance you first see the main bar, which spans the width of the newest part of the building (1900); on offer would be a range of up to 10 real ales on hand pulls, as well as a selection of spirits and wine.

The pub is made up of many rooms as you move through to the oldest part of the building, you’ll need to watch your head as the ceilings are not made for anyone over 5ft tall. The décor is traditional and sympathetic to the age of the building, with wood panelling and exposed beams everywhere you look. The walls are filled with artwork depicting the building and the towns history.

As you move through the rooms known as the Monks and ladies room, you will reach the second smaller bar which services the second half of the pub. Surrounding the building are 3 large gardens all carefully manicured with several large and very old trees.

KB: Why should people visit The Old Manor?

Great historical building with excellent service and lovely gardens.

