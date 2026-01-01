Con Funk Shun Lead Singer & Song Writer Michael Cooper Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Friday February 27, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Get on The Love’s Train next Friday February 27, 2026 when Con Funk Shun lead singer and song writer Michael Cooper is the special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Check out Con Funk Shun website

Check out “Bad” Brad’s website

Follow “Bad” Brad on TikTok

#MovingHumanityForward

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt