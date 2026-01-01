Dictator Trump… Matt Chassin Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more… Matt works in the entertainment business and has a degree in Political Science. He lives in West Virginia.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

We knew it was going to be bad. Even if he “didn’t know what Project 2025 was.” But no one had any idea it would be this bad. He has got everyone afraid to leave their homes because of ICE, tanked the economy with his stupid tariffs and alienated our allies with his stupid Greenland push. All this while lying on a daily basis about how bad it was before, and how great it is now.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

It’s illegal, pure and simple. We see ICE every day breaking the 3rd,4th, 5th, 6th,and 10th Amendments to the Constitution. Not to mention murdering people in the streets. It needs to stop ASAP.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

100% corruption in broad daylight. We have something called the Emoluments Clause in our Constitution that prevents a president from profiting while in office. Other leaders have sort of skirted around it. Trump blatantly ignores it. This is the most corrupt president in our history. Makes Nixon look like a boy scout.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Blackmail is the idea. But costs are passed on to consumers. In the end it’s the American consumers who are footing the bill.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Again, what was done in Venezuela was illegal. We are not at war. It was NEVER about drugs. It is about stealing their oil and mineral reserves, so that Trump can continue to use his position to gain more personal wealth.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Provoking an ally is never OK. This could destroy NATO and relations with our European allies. I agree with Denmark’s Prime Minister who told Trump to “fuck off”.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

This is something the Republicans have been trying to do for years. A less educated public is a more gullible public. Straight from the pages

of Project 2025

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

We know that Trump is mentioned in those files many many times: 5 times more than Bill Clinton. So it makes sense for him to distract. We also know that he and Epstein were buddies. And that he enjoyed perving on underage girls. And that his justice department is his tool. But if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and goes quack quack…

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine war?

We know that Trump loves Putin and hates Zelensky. The Ukrainian president’s refusal to lie about Hunter Biden’s involvement with their government was cause for Trump’s first impeachment. However, he does covet a Nobel Peace Prize. A better question would be if Trump is pro democracy and how far he is willing to go to protect a country we have an agreement to protect with?

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

At his core Trump only cares about himself. Making himself wealthier, having people lick his boots and not much else. I honestly think he’s too stupid to be any of those things, although he seems to be willing to embrace fascism, and tries to be an authoritarian dictator, until people call him that.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

He has remade the Republican party in his image. They control The Congress, 3 of the 9 Supreme Court judges are his appointees, and 3 more are Far Right Wing judges. If we have mid-term elections this year, some of this nonsense will be stopped, when Democrats take back at least one house of Congress. Notice I did say IF. If Republicans cannot fix the election, they may try to call them off, so Trump can stay in power. This is not Germany 1933, YET.



KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

There is a strong possibility that we won’t have mid-terms. Trump has gone full fascist, and may find an excuse to not have elections, ever again. BUT, if somehow Democracy prevails, I think the Democrats will take The House, and maybe The Senate too. This will have a crippling effect on what Trump can do. Hoping for the best.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

If we win the mid-terms, 2028 should be a return to some kind of normalcy. If not…

