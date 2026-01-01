Popcorn Time: KB’s Favorite Movies Under Review! “Roman Holiday” – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

I have a lot of favorite movies. Some of them I watched more than 50 times, maybe even more and I still love to watch them whenever they are on TV!

Movies that defined my childhood, teenage and adult years.

I made a personal Top 300 and I will review, rate them and add the best quotes!

Let’s start with “Roman Holiday”!

A Love Story from 1953 That Still Charms the world.

There are movies and then there is ”Roman Holiday”. Directed by William Wyler, this 1953 romantic comedy is 73 years old and still so beloved around the world. A princess who wants to be free, a journalist looking for a story, and at the end a love unfulfilled. Great heartfelt performances, the beauty of the eternal city, and wonderful black-and-white cinematography. This movie has brilliant storytelling, style, and a magical young star.

Audrey Hepburn’s movie debut as Princess Ann is iconic. It’s not just a role—she lives it. Her fresh screen presence feels real as if she played it yesterday. She is elegant, vulnerable, and funny. She turns a stiff royal into a runaway who wants freedom. She roams across Rome, falls asleep at Roman Forum, eats gelato, smokes a cigarette, rides a stolen Vespa. The Best Actress Academy Award was more than deserved!

Gregory Peck, as journalist Joe Bradley, brings a tall quiet presence with humor. He believed in Audrey’s talent so much that he insisted on equal billing. He called his agent, George Chasin, and demanded that Hepburn also receive above the title billing. Chasin rebuffed and said, “You can’t do that. You’ve worked for years to get top billing.” Peck was not going to take that, and responded by saying:n”Oh yes I can. And if I don’t, I’m going to make a fool out of myself because this girl is going to win an Oscar in her very first performance.” He got his wish and you can see how generous he shares the screen with her without overshadowing.

Rome itself plays a big role in the movie too: the eternal city with its Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, Castel Sant’Angelo, Via Margutta 51, Gelato and Vespa rides. “Roman Holiday” was shot on location which was a rarity in 1953. Real people, real streets, real building, no sound stages.

A movie romance without a fairy tale ending but it doesn’t feel sad. The princess goes back to her glass cage as duty calls but not without seeing her journalist one last time at the final press conference. That scene is pure gold.

“Roman Holiday” is more than just a movie. It becomes part of your life like it became part of mine. It is magic that you watch over and over again. Audrey and Gregory are a match made in heaven.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Audrey’s son Sean for Ringside Report a few years back. The way he talked about his mum, was how I always expected Audrey to be: Kind, Caring, Loving and a Humanitarian. You can find the interview HERE

What is a movie review without some of the best quotes in “Roman Holiday”?

Princess Ann:

“Do you have a silk nightgown with rosebuds?”

Joe Bradley:

“I haven’t worn a nightgown in years!”

Princess Ann:

“I’ve never been alone with a man before, even with my dress on. With my dress off, it’s MOST unusual”

Princess Ann:

“Each, in its own way, was unforgettable. It would be difficult to — Rome! By all means, Rome. I will cherish my visit here in memory as long as I live”

Joe Bradley: “Where do you live?”

Princess Ann: “Colosseum”

Joe Bradley: [to taxi driver] “She lives in the Colosseum”

Taxicab Driver: “Is wrong address!”

Mario Delani, hairdresser: [holding Ann’s long hair] “All off?”

Princess Ann: “All off”

Mario Delani, hairdresser: [seconds later] “Are you sure?”

Princess Ann: “Yes!”

“I could do some of the things I’ve always wanted to.” – Ann

“Like what?” – Joe

“Oh, you can’t imagine… I’d, I’d like to sit at a sidewalk café, and look in shop windows… walk in the rain, have fun, and maybe some excitement.”

“First wish? One sidewalk cafe, comin’ right up. I know just the place. Rocca’s” – Joe

“The Mouth of Truth. The legend is if you’re given to lying and put your hand in there, it’ll be bitten off.” – Joe

Princess Anne:

“I have to leave you now. I’m going to that corner there and turn. You must stay in the car and drive away. Promise not to watch me go beyond the corner. Just drive away and leave me as I leave you”

My verdict: 5 Stars Out of 5…

