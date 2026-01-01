Two American Idiots Donald Trump & Jeff Landry Doing One Pathetic Thing With Greenland – World News







By Concerned American

Louisiana is consistently ranked at or near the bottom among U.S. states for health, economic opportunity, quality of life murder, and crime. However, this did not stop Governor Landry and President Trump from trying to cosplay heroes . Trump offered to send a hospital boat to Greenland for unclear reasons.

The Prime Minister of Greenland responded “No thank you. We have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. That is a deliberate choice- and a fundamental part of our society. That is not how it works in the USA , where it costs money to see a doctor.”

Maybe Trump and Landry need to devote their efforts into fixing their own broken healthcare system and less time playing political games.

