The Murderer – In – Chief Donald Trump’s Upcoming State Of The Union Facts Not The Fiction He Will Spew – World News

The State of the Union address is scheduled for tomorrow, but I can save you some time and aggravation.

Trump will gaslight Americans into thinking that all is well. Their utility bills, grocery bills, insurance bills, increasing cost of housing say otherwise.

He will tell you that you are safer. That’s a lie. The fact that he is bullying world leaders, burning down alliances, and pardoning the most violent of domestic terrorists show otherwise.

And the DHS/ICE fiasco is a subject of its own.

The State of the Union is pathetic. And if this Temu Tyrant is allowed full reign, it will only get worse.

