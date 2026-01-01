Influencer Brooklyn Barwick Fighting for NBA Americas Title This Thursday In Dominican Republic – Breaking Boxing News







Professional boxer Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick, a well-known social media brand influencer, is preparing to fight for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Female Americas Featherweight Championship. The title bout is this Thursday night (Feb. 26) at El Polideportivo in Ensanche Isabelita, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Barwick, 26, originally from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, now fights out of Manhattan. She sports a 4-0 pro record with four first-round knockouts and awaits official recognition for two additional South American wins.

“This fight means everything to me because it represents survival, faith, and redemption,” Barwick explained. “Boxing and religion saved me during my darkest moments. And every step forward since then has been guided by Him. I carry the strength of the Jewish people with me into the ring, and I want the world to understand that we are far stronger than they think. Before I went pro, I was jumped in the streets and relentlessly cyber-bullied, it broke me. I went into hibernation: off social media, out of the public eye, and quietly rebuilt myself when no one was watching. Boxing became the place where I gained confidence and proved that I am not someone to be played with.”

Barwick’s father is Jewish, and she is in the process of converting Orthodox Judaism. Barwick is the only female Jewish professional boxer in the United States and is one of just two worldwide. If she defeats Dominican hometown favorite Grecia Novas Mateo (19-32-4, 10 KOs) in their six-round title fight on February 26, Brooklyn will become the first female Jewish professional boxer to capture a pro boxing title.

“This fight is historic,” Barwick added. “I’m on the verge of becoming the first Jewish woman to bring home a professional boxing title, and that responsibility fuels me every single day. I know exactly what I bring into the ring: discipline, resilience, and an unbreakable will. A win on February 26th changes everything for my career and cements my place on the world stage. More than that, it aligns with where I’m headed spiritually. I am in the process of completing my Orthodox Jewish conversation, and I’m fighting not just for a belt, but to officially stand as part of Am Yisrael. This title isn’t just a victory; it’s a declaration of who I am and what I survived.”

Brooklyn trains at the New York City Cops and Kids gym in Brooklyn, under the guidance of trainer Jimmy Sosa, and she is managed by Sullivan Management.

“Brooklyn takes enormous pride in representing Jewish boxing,” Sullivan commented, “but what really sets her apart is the work she puts in every day. She’s prepared, focused, and ready to make a statement in this fight”

Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs), 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), and lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

