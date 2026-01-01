PFL Belfast Set For The SSE Arena On April 16th With Paul Hughes Returning Against Jay Jay Wilson







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its return to Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, April 16, as No. 4 ranked Paul “Big News” Hughes (14-3) competes in front of his home crowd once again, this time opposite the dangerous New Zealander and No. 6 ranked Jay Jay “The Māori Kid” Wilson (11-2) in a lightweight contest.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available from Tuesday February 24 at 12 pm GMT, and tickets will go on general sale from Wednesday February 25 at 12 pm GMT via pfl.info/belfast. The doors at the SSE Arena in Belfast will open at 7 pm BST on Thursday 16 April for PFL Belfast, with the Main Event set to take place after 12 am BST.

Hughes is coming off three huge fights in 2025, including two Championship bouts against the PFL Lightweight World Champion and PFL Pound-For-Pound No.1, Usman Nurmagomedov. Their two bouts in Dubai will go down in history as some of the best and most high-level competitive displays of mixed martial arts in PFL. His third fight was a first round knockout within 42 seconds over Brazilian marauder Bruno Miranda at PFL’s first visit to the SSE Arena in Belfast last May, creating an unforgettable experience for the Hughes’ faithful in attendance. Now looking to regain momentum, “Big News” is taking PFL back to his city to remind the world who he is.

Wilson is a dangerous New Zealander who has never been stopped in his 13 professional bouts. With serious power in his hands, and the ability to end a fight on the ground, he has four finishes via KO/TKO and four finishes via submission. With only two losses on his record to elite fighters including undefeated No. 3 Archie Colgan and No. 2 Gadzhi Rabadanov, “The Māori Kid” always comes to fight and aims to separate his opponent from their consciousness. A victory over Hughes will catapult Wilson’s name towards the top of the lightweight division.

The PFL Belfast preliminary card is set to be broadcast in the U.S on the ESPN App for fans with access to the ESPN Unlimited plan from 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT, with the Main Card being broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 7 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

