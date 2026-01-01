San Diego Boxers Julius Ballo & Jonny Mansour Headline The Inaugural Edition Of SD Fight Night On April 18th At The Frontwave Arena – Breaking Boxing News







San Diego’s homegrown boxing prospects and cousins Julius Ballo and Jonny Mansour have showcased their pugilistic skills across the globe, and they will get the chance to headline their own event at home on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.

Co-promoted by Frontwave Arena and G2G Promotions, SD Fight Night: Family Business will be the inaugural event of a new boxing series bringing consistent, high-level boxing to the San Diego area.

Tickets for SD Fight Night: Family Business go on-sale Wednesday, Feb. 25, with a special presale underway now at AXS.com. Broadcast details and additional fights will be announced shortly.

“I’m excited to headline SD Fight Night: Family Business. Fighting at home in San Diego for the first time makes this one different,” Ballo said. “Jonny and I grew up in this sport together, and now we get to share the stage and build something special for our city and make it a night that people won’t forget. This one is personal. It’s family, its legacy, and it’s going to be a show on April 18 at Frontwave Arena.”

Ballo’s father, Yasir “Jack” Ballo, introduced him to the sport as a youngster, and he soon fell in love with the sweet science. The Granite Hills High School alum enjoyed a storied amateur career, which included a Youth Pan American Games gold medal, three USA Boxing national championships, and a 2024 National Golden Gloves title. After just missing the chance to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games, Ballo decided to turn professional.

He entered the paid ranks on July 26, 2025, sweeping the scorecards in his pro debut at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ballo added a second professional victory in December, scoring an impressive six-round victory on the Championing Mental Health card in Los Angeles, which caught the eye of many in the boxing world.

Ballo and Mansour were both members of USA Boxing’s national team and enjoyed the opportunity to navigate the amateur boxing scene together as they were coming up through the ranks. They have both amassed a prominent and loyal following both on and off social media, fueled largely by the Chaldean community that they proudly represent.

“Headlining in San Diego means everything to me,” Mansour said. “I was born and raised here, and this community helped shape who I am inside and outside the ring. To now share this moment with my cousin JuJu and build something together at Frontwave Arena is special. We’ve been grinding side by side since we were young amateur boxers on Team USA, and now it’s time to put San Diego on the map. Everybody you’ll see in attendance on April 18th is not just a fan or supporter, they’re family to me. I’m putting in the hard work, and I look forward to delivering a career-defining performance for my family around the world.”

Mansour has established himself as one of boxing’s most promising professional prospects. The 25-year-old lightweight is undefeated through six professional bouts, including two knockouts, after turning pro in 2024.

A graduate of Granite Hills High School in El Cajon who now resides in La Mesa, Mansour began boxing at just eight years old. He compiled more than 140 amateur victories, rising to become the top-ranked lightweight for Team USA and serving as an Olympic alternate during the 2020 Olympic cycle. A National Golden Gloves Champion, he represented the United States internationally while balancing his boxing career with studies in business and finance at San Diego State University’s Fowler College of Business. Known for his speed, ring IQ, and growing power, Mansour enters SD Fight Night as one of the rising names to watch in American boxing.

Frontwave Arena will provide the perfect home for the April 18 event and future SD Fight Night shows, highlighting the San Diego area as a boxing hub. The multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue opened in September 2024 and has quickly become a stage for world-class athletes and a community gathering place for fans across the region. Frontwave Arena’s partnership with G2G Promotions signals the venue’s intention to become the home of professional boxing in Southern California and create a platform in which fighters can build careers. Fans in attendance can experience the sport at the highest level.

“The vision for SD Fight Night is to bring professional boxing back to San Diego in a meaningful and consistent way. This city has a deep boxing legacy and a passionate fan base that has waited far too long for a true home for the sport,” said Frontwave Arena CEO Josh Elias. “Julius Ballo and Jonny Mansour represent the next generation of elite fighters, and there is no better way to launch SD Fight Night than with two athletes who embody the future of boxing in San Diego. April 18, 2026, will not be just another event, it is the start of something bigger. This is the beginning of a new tradition, and Frontwave Arena is proud to lead it.”

