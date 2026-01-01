The American Justice System Is A Farce! – World News







By Concerned American

Quite obviously, America has a multi tiered judicial system.

The rich, affluent, connected people are treated differently from poor, disadvantaged, usually minority citizens.

In order for justice to remain unperverted, it must be administered impartially, without fear or favor.

This is not what has historically happened in America, and we are seeing it play out real time.

