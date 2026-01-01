Q&A With K Callan – Entertainment News







K Callan is an American actress with a career spanning 70 years. Her role as cousin Liz in an episode of “All in the Family” was groundbreaking at that time because she played a lesbian. She played Martha Kent in the TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”. She wrote several books about acting and recommends “How to Sell Yourself as an Actor” to aspiring actors. She just finished a movie with Cameron Diaz for Netflix: “Bad Day” and will appear in an Apple streamer which will air in April.

KB: Did you always wanted to be an actress growing up?

From the earliest time I can remember. Didn’t think of it as “I want to be an actress”. That’s just always what I planned to do.

KB: What was your first ever role and how did you feel?

Role means so many things: parts in school plays, parts in college, first time on television. And you never know what’s an important part until it goes out into the universe. I do remember what was a big deal for me in Dallas; Getting a Big Boy Hamburger commercial that I knew that was seen by everyone in town before they picked me. That was exciting!

KB: Cousin Liz: an episode of “All in the Family”: Your performance as Veronica was groundbreaking. Did you realize this at the time? What kind of reactions did you get?

No different than any other thing I had done. Didn’t find out until at least 25 years later that my folks and their relations from Nebraska (they were visiting) and my brother’s family all gathered, excited to see me on that show. When it was over, they turned off the set and never mentioned the show!!

KB: How did you get the part as Martha Kent in the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”?

I got the part by auditioning. I was told later by Deborah Joy Levine that the fact that I came in wearing sweat clothes knocked them out. Everyone else who auditioned wore little print blouses!

KB: You played in many series and movies during your career. Is there one that stands out and why this one?

I would have to pick my first movie “Joe”. The first indie film after “Easy Rider” to be a hit. We were on many lists of 10 best movies. That film made Peter Boyle a star and put me, who hadn’t really been in NY that long, relatively speaking” into the system. I got a New York Times review and it changed where I was in the business. It was Peter’s first film as well as Susan Sarandon.

KB: Are there people you would love to collaborate with?

There is a long list of people I hope I get to work with. Too many to list. And many the Universe is hopefully going to send me that I haven’t even thought to put on my list yet!

KB: You wrote several books about acting and directing. Which one do you recommend to an aspiring actor and why?

I think my most useful book is “How to Sell Yourself as an Actor.” It talks about what being an actor is like. How hard it is. How stardom is just “unemployment at a higher rate of pay”, because we go from job to job and never really know if there will be another. And many other things to help keep one’s spirits are up when it seems all is lost.

KB: What are you currently up to?

I just returned from New Jersey where I got to work in Cameron Diaz’s latest film: “Bad Day”. It’s for Netflix. Was also lucky enough to work on a new Apple streamer that will arrive in April. At the moment, I can’t mention the title. It’s been an exciting year. I’m very grateful.

