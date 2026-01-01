PFL Returns To Sioux Falls On May 2nd Featuring Hometown Hero Logan Storley – Sporting News







The Professional Fighters League returns to Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, May 2.

Headlining the card, former Interim Bellator Welterweight World Champion and No. 4-ranked Logan Storley (18-4) takes on No. 7-ranked Florim Zendeli (11-1-1) in the welterweight main event.

In a women’s flyweight bout, PFL debutant and South Dakota’s own Cheyanne Bowers (7-2), former LFA Champion, looks to make a statement when she enters the PFL cage against Brazil’s undefeated No. 9-ranked Sabrinna de Sousa (5-0).

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available now to PFL newsletter subscribers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 26 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. For more information on tickets, visit pfl.info/siouxfalls. Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

“Storm” will return to the cage in his hometown of Sioux Falls for the first time since 2024, following a semifinals run in the 2025 Welterweight World Tournament. The four-time NCAA Division I All-American looks to remind the world why he is a former Bellator Champion and deliver a statement performance in front of his hometown crowd, a place where he has never been defeated.

Across the cage stands a formidable opponent in Florim Zendeli, the 2024 PFL Europe Welterweight Champion who boasts an 82% finish rate. Zendeli looks to spoil Logan Storley’s homecoming and keep his winning streak intact, coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omar El Dafrawy in October 2025.

The Main Card will be available in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The early card will begin at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on ESPN+.

