Lauren Chapin Kathy “Kitten” Anderson On ‘Father Knows Best,’ dies at 80 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Lauren Chapin, the actress who played Kathy “Kitten” Anderson on “Father Knows Best”, died on Tuesday, 24 February after a battle with cancer. She was 80.

She starred in “A Star is Born” with Judy Garland in 1954.

When she was 9 she got the part in “Father Knows Best” which ran for six seasons, from October 1954 through May 1960, and the cast reunited for a pair of TV specials in 1977.

Lauren Chapin was born in Los Angeles on May 23, 1945. Her older brothers, Billy and Michael were child actors as well.

She once said that she got married at 16 and divorced at 18. A man she was involved with turned her into a call girl and on to heroin which she used till she was 25. In her life she lost eight children to miscarriages.

After achieving sobriety in the 1970, she worked as a minister and as a talent manager.

She published a memoir in 1989 and appeared on a YouTube series in 2016.

She is survived by her brother Michael and her children Matthew and Summer.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Chapin Family in their time of grief.

