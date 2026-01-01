Bobby J. Brown Actor On “The Wire” Dies at 62 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Bobby J. Brown, who portrayed the Baltimore cop Bobby Brown on “The Wire”, has died on Tuesday, 24 February, after being caught in a barn fire. He was 62.

He appeared on “The Wire” on 12 of the series’ 60 episodes over its five-season run.

He made his onscreen debut in 1998 on an episode of “Homicide: Life on the Street”.

Bobby J. Brown boxed as a youngster and compiled an amateur record of 73-13, winning five Golden Glove championships and signed with trainer Carmen Graziano.

Other TV and movie credits include: “Law & Order: SVU”, “City by the Sea” and “Veep”.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Brown Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt