Oleksandr Usyk To Face Kick Boxing Champion Rico Verhoeven For The WBC World Heavyweight Title In ‘GLORY IN GIZA’ – Boxing News







His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Ring Magazine today announced that unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) will take on former kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23rd in Egypt for the WBC heavyweight title, globally exclusive on DAZN.

‘Glory in Giza’ will see Usyk take on Verhoeven, who steps back into the boxing ring following a twelve year absence.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion with two victories over Tyson Fury in Riyadh in 2024. He then became the unified heavyweight champion with a comprehensive fifth-round KO of Daniel Dubois.

Having fought in Ukraine, Germany, Poland, the USA, Latvia, Russia and the UK, the 39-year-old will compete in North Africa for the first time in his career.

Dutch former kickboxer Verhoeven, 36, holds Glory records in most wins in title bouts (14), the most consecutive title defenses (13), the most wins (28), and the longest winning streak (27),

while also tying in the record of the promotion’s most bouts (29). He has previously competed in MMA and professional boxing, winning his only fight in each sport by knockout.

Verhoeven defended his heavyweight title in June last year, defeating former two-time light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov by unanimous decision before announcing his departure from the sport in November after 76 fights and 66 wins.

He now returns to boxing for the first time since 2014 hoping to become the first man to defeat Usyk in his professional career.

Usyk said: “I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport. Rico is one of them — a powerful athlete and a great champion.

Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline, and belief. I respect his journey — he’s truly the King of Kickboxing. But this is boxing — a different game, with its own rules and its own kings.

I’m ready and really looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, and I know the fans are excited too. A big night is coming!”

Verhoeven said: “I spent twelve years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion and accomplished everything I set out to accomplish. But staying at the top for that long didn’t take away the hunger, it strengthened it.

I wasn’t looking for comfort, so I started looking for the highest challenge available in another world. Usyk is undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best facing the best.”

Further details, including ticket information and undercard will be announced in due course.

