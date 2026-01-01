Neil Sedaka Legendary Singer & Songwriter Of Many Hits Dies At 86 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another great one is gone.

Neil Sedaka died on Friday, 27 February. He was 86.

He wrote and performed hits through the 1950s and 60s, including “Oh! Carol”, “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do”, “Bad Blood”, “Laughter in the Rain” and “Calendar Girl”.

He hit the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with “Oh Carol”, a song about his then girlfriend Carole King.

He was nominated for five Grammy awards, and also wrote hits for several other famous musicians in his six-decades-long career: Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and The Monkees.

He wrote more than 700 songs in his career.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978 and in 1983 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Leba, and their children, Dara and Marc and three grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Sedaka Family in their time of grief.

