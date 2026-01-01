Great British Pubs… The Bell Hotel (Norwich)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Bell Hotel is a Wetherspoon pub in Norwich. The building dates back to 1485! During World War 2 the top floor was used as a dormitory for the American Women’s Army Air Corps. Traditional ale and pizza are favorites. Quasimodo is representing a link to the name of the building and you see him when you step inside. If you are in Norwich and are looking for great quality food and drinks, service with a smile and a welcoming atmosphere, look no further and visit The Bell Hotel!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

Records date back to 1485 regarding this building. Became Wetherspoon pub in December 1993.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

During World War 2 the top floor of the building was used as a dormitory for the American Women’s Army Air Corps.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Traditional Ale is a favorite of customers in the pub. The pub features regularly in the top ten pubs in the estate for overall ale volumes during our twice annual beer festival.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

This pub sells north of 500 pizzas on a standard week which cements its position as a firm favorite here.

KB: Any famous people visiting the pub over the years?

The pub has provided refreshments for a wealth of television and film actors/ actresses while starring in performances at the local Theatre Royal.

KB: I step inside the pub. What do I see?

The first thing you see is a statue of Quasimodo representing a link to the name of the building. Further on you’ll find the traditional wood panelling of a traditional pub surrounding a large bar and a wealth of seating for customers. The pub is separated across two floors with a bar on each and a sizeable garden adjoined.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

Located in the very heart of the City of Norwich you’ll find great quality food and drinks, service with a smile and a welcoming atmosphere.

