Dictator Trump… Emily Layshock Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Emily is 37 and a SAHM/Student. She lives in Kansas.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

Abominable. Deplorable. Fascist. Economy is in the tank and justice has been shredded at federal level.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

Cruel and unnecessary. It’s not even working as their deportation numbers are half of that of President Obama.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

Unforgivable. Him, his cabinet, and every congressman and SCOTUS judges that are refusing to hold him and his administration accountable. Un. For. Giveable.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

I’m not even sure here. I don’t even think he’s intellectually present enough. But he’s always been a scumbag pre-dementia, so it’s likely. And everything with him feels like coercion. Do as I say or else. Which tracks with authoritarianism.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

I think if we had worked through “spies” to connect with their grassroots groups to help dethrone the regime and seated their rightly elected leader, sure. I hate the thought of war and the collateral damage that comes with it. But I’m not so against it that I wouldn’t want to help liberate people under the thumb of dictators anywhere (Hell we may need to be liberated in the near future). But there’s a right way to do so.

And this wasn’t even liberation as they left the rest of the regime intact anyway! And for what then? Their oil? That our oil companies said was uninvestable? 100 humans dead. At least one of our military members wounded. How much money did this cost us? And we got nothing in return, not even the warm and fuzzies of saving innocent people from oppression.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

If this was the only thing going on, it would be down right laughable. Especially the way he flip flopped between “we need it to protect us from evil Russia and China. Wait no actually Europe is more evil than them” like what in the sundowning is happening there?.

If he wasn’t such a grubby handed asshole with tariffs and poor social skills, we could negotiate great trades for the minerals there but weren’t we already?

Why do we have to have it all to ourselves? We don’t need to own Greenland. We have military bases for the Russia side of this argument too.

If you want to ride in your neighbor’s cool new car you don’t point a gun to his head and demand he sign over the title. You befriend him and ask if you can take it for a spin. And then you take it for a spin and return it safely.

Trump’s a greedy little boy throwing tantrums here.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Oh that’s easy. He said it himself: “I love stupid people” and “smart people don’t like me”.

Keep your country uneducated and they’re more likely to accept an authoritarian government oppression.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

No didn’t you hear them??? The Donald Trump in the files is ANOTHER guy of the same name… Ha! Of course he’s in the files.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine war?

Neither honestly. He’s too self serving. He knows enough that flat out leaving Ukraine to themselves would make his rule here harder. But he’s a shaking little mutt with Putin. He doesn’t wanna get the rolled up newspaper, so he toes that line and flip-flops.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

He’s 100% acting as an authoritative president. He’s checking of box after box for fascism. And he’d love to be a dictator but I have to believe, we the people including those who swore an oath to the constitution, won’t allow it to get it that far. Not officially.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

You said it already: blackmail. Everyone with power to stop him now, I fully believe, got skeletons. They’re terrified he has found or will find something. I cannot let myself believe anyone with enough intellect to get into these positions, these long careers in these positions, fall for his propaganda and think any of this is okay for America.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

Oh the 2026 mid-terms!

Well I’m a little nervous but I’m holding out hope. I feel like this administration has turned the stomach of a lot of their supporters and the congress people that haven’t been standing up and speaking against those topics have lost their constituent’s confidence in them.

I want to believe we can flip Congress and balance the checks again. But since that seems apparent, the propaganda of “WERE GONNA LOSE OMG YOU HAVE TO VOTE AND VOTE RED OR THE COUNTRY IS RUINED DONT LET THE DEMOCRATS WIN” will drive people, who may vote against their current Republican reps, to panic and vote for them.

There’s also the election fraud/violations that may happen. The Supreme Court’s ruling that you can’t sue the postal services for intentionally not delivering your mail could be a slippery slope to people not receiving or sending in mail in ballots. ICE or otherwise stationed near polls deterring people from showing up to vote, and of course tampering (electronic or paper.)

So, I’m nervous. But holding out hope.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

I’m hoping ‘28 won’t be a fight for a third term. I’m hoping he won’t be on earth by then. Looking at cults and we already see this one slowly eroding. You can’t just remove and replace the leader.

It’s RARE that the cult remains after. So I’m not scared of Vance. He doesn’t have what it takes. He doesn’t have the following or the power. I AM scared the DNC will drop the ball again and put up whoever has the most $ coming in instead of who the voters want in the primaries.

They should have let Biden step down years ago and let Kamala be president for a while. Then let her run in ‘24. But she didn’t get to flex her muscles in a way that would impress the sexist Democrats. And she had to be careful of saying anything that wasn’t in line with Biden’s agenda since she was still VP. So, she got the shit end of that stick.

And if she runs again, I don’t think enough of us would vote again. So sadly ‘28 feels so far away when Nov ‘24 feels like a decade ago.

