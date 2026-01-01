Influencer Brooklyn Barwick Disputes Hometown Decision For NBA Americas Featherweight Title – Breaking Boxing News







Social media influencer and pro boxer Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick realized last Thursday night in the Dominican Republic that relying on judges, especially when facing a hometown opponent, is always risky.

In her seventh professional bout, Barwick was handed a questionable loss by way of a six-round decision (59-55, 58-56, 58-56) to Dominican native Grecia Novas Mateo (20-32-4, 10 KOs). The match was for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Female Americas Featherweight Championship and took place at El Polideportivo in Ensanche Isabelita, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“I stepped into the ring to fight for the title, ready to leave everything I had in the ring,” Barwick explained. “I trained relentlessly, sacrificed, and was prepared to win. I do not agree with the decision. There were multiple shots to the back of my head, excessive holding that went unaddressed, and what I believe was clear favoritism toward the hometown favorite. I’ve watched the fight back and I stand by my performance. I believe that the outcome did not reflect what truly happened in the ring.”

Barwick, 26, from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach but now based in Manhattan (NYC), entered the ring with a 4-0 (4 KOs) pro record, pending official recognition for two additional South American victories.

Barwick attempted to become the first female Jewish professional boxer to capture a pro boxing title. Her father is Jewish, and she is in the process of converting Orthodox Judaism. Barwick is the lone female Jewish professional boxer in the United States and one of only two worldwide.

“I am not making excuses,” Barwick added. “This is boxing, the sport I chose. I don’t fold under pressure, I evolve. I will come back stronger, smarter, and more level-headed. More dangerous, too. This is a journey, not a career-ending moment, or a setback that defines me. You have not seen the last of ‘The Big Deal’ in the ring. This loss does not break me, it builds me.”

Brooklyn trains at the New York City Cops and Kids gym in Brooklyn, under the guidance of trainer Jimmy Sosa, and she is managed by Sullivan Management.

Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs), 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), and lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

