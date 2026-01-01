The Wealthy Get All The Breaks…







By Concerned American

Americans have, by large and far, fallen for the ole “bait and switch “ from special interest groups.

These people would like you to believe that the struggling mother seeking to feed their families is the problem and is draining our economy when the government hands out ungodly amounts of money to billionaires.

Don’t fall for the okie doke. That mother is not our enemy and for the most part, she isn’t the problem. The problem is greedy people who leach off of the government.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt