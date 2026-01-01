A Powerful Look Inside… Angels of Love in McCallen, Texas







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Angels of Love

Angels of Love is an organization in McCallen, Texas. It was founded by Della Fay Perez in 2010. They provide survivors of domestic and dating violence, stalking, sexual assault and trafficking with individualized services in a safe and loving environment in order to provide them with the tools necessary to restore each person to a healthy self-worth and healthy family setting. The organization receives calls throughout the day of victims in need, and even on weekends the need for safety and supportive services never stops. Each month, they serve approximately 65 to 75 clients through direct services. Through their outreach efforts, they reach nearly 1,000 community members per month, depending on programming and engagement opportunities.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Angels of Love was founded?

Angels of Love was founded by Della Fay Perez in 2010.

KB: What is your mission and what does your organization do?

Our mission is to provide victims of family violence and their families with individualized services in a safe and compassionate environment. We equip adults and children with the tools and support they need to heal, rebuild their lives, and restore healthy family relationships.

KB: How many calls do you get of victims in need?

We receive calls throughout the day and even on weekends the need for safety and supportive services never stops.

KB: How many victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault and trafficking are there on a monthly basis?

Our victim services primarily focus on supporting individuals impacted by domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault, providing comprehensive care and advocacy tailored to their needs. Each month, we serve approximately 65 to 75 clients through direct services. Through our outreach efforts, we reach nearly 1,000 community members per month, depending on programming and engagement opportunities expanding our impact and awareness throughout the community.

KB: Why do many victims think it is their fault?

Most victims endure layers of manipulation, gaslighting, guilt, physical violence, financial control, and isolation. Over time, they are made to believe they are powerless and trapped. Their abusers exert control over their thoughts and emotions, making it incredibly difficult to leave or even recognize a safe way out.

Many survivors remain in abusive situations due to financial dependence, fear, or simply having nowhere else to go. Without support, resources, and a safe alternative, they are often left feeling that enduring abuse is their only option.

KB: Do you offer a safe house or shelter for victims?

We are currently in the process of purchasing a dedicated shelter to provide safe housing for our clients, their children, and even their pets ensuring families can escape abuse together without leaving any loved one behind.

KB: What does your community outreach do?

We offer ongoing youth prevention programs including Kind Girls, Be Kind, Distinguished Gentlemen, and Expect Respect, each designed to promote healthy relationships, leadership, and self-worth.

We are also the only agency south of San Antonio that is trained and certified to provide our Expect Respect Teen Dating Violence Prevention program, positioning us as a critical resource for schools and families in the Rio Grande Valley. We have proudly served over 2274 students in 2025, within our school districts, boys and girls club and our summer youth programs.

KB: What do the victims learn in the program Empowerment for Victims of Domestic Violence?

Through our programs, victims learn how to identify the warning signs and red flags of domestic violence while gaining a deeper understanding of their legal rights and protections. We empower survivors through education on self-love, self-care, trauma awareness, and various healing modalities that support long-term recovery.

Our victim advocates provide hands-on guidance and support in career readiness, financial literacy, development of life skills, and opportunities to further their education. We walk alongside survivors as they rebuild stability, confidence, and independence.

KB: What is the Survivor Round Table discussion and how does this help the victims?

The Survivor Round Table Discussion provides victims with a safe and supportive space to share their experiences, including gaps they encountered within the legal system and how they were treated by law enforcement agencies. It allows survivors to voice their concerns, challenges, and suggestions for improvement.

Participants also share the steps they took to move forward in their journey toward freedom, healing, and empowerment — creating meaningful dialogue that strengthens advocacy and community awareness.

KB: How can people help the victims and your organization?

We welcome our community’s involvement and partnership in our organization. Together, we can raise awareness, strengthen support systems, and take meaningful action to end domestic violence in our community. We invite community members, businesses, and partners to get involved volunteer, donate, sponsor, or advocate and help us make a lasting impact in the lives of survivors.

For more information and how you can help, please check Angel of Love’s website: HERE

