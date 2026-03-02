PFL Brussels Set For The ING Arena On May 23 As Patrick Habirora A Faces Benson Henderson In The Main Event – Boxing News







PFL Returns to Brussels on May 23, as Belgium’s Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Takes Center Stage at ING Arena, Headlining Against MMA Legend Benson “Smooth” Henderson

Pre-sale Tickets Are Available From Tuesday March 3 at 12:00 PM CET, With Tickets on General Sale From Wednesday March 4 at 12:00 PM CET via pfl.info/brussels

PFL Brussels will be available in the U.S. on the ESPN app, and on RMC Sport in France

NEW YORK (March 2, 2026) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns to the ING Arena on Saturday, May 23, for PFL Brussels, as Belgium’s own No.10 ranked Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora (8-0) puts his undefeated record on the line in the welterweight main event against former UFC Champion Benson “Smooth” Henderson (30-12), pitting one of the sport’s top prospects against the decorated veteran.

Pre-sale tickets for PFL Brussels are available from Tuesday March 3 at 12:00 PM CET, and tickets will go on general sale from Wednesday March 4 at 12:00 PM CET via pfl.info/brussels.

Habirora is one of Europe’s most promising rising talents, carrying an unblemished 8-0 record with seven victories coming by way of KO or TKO. “The Belgian Bomber” silenced any remaining doubters last December at PFL Lyon against his toughest test to date, Kevin Jousset. A thunderous first-round knockout followed by relentless ground-and-pound sent the Lyon crowd into a frenzy and left many wondering just how high his ceiling in MMA truly is. Currently ranked No. 10 at welterweight, Habirora will face the biggest name of his career in Brussels, aiming to add a true legend to his rapidly growing résumé.

A former WEC and UFC champion, “Smooth” has seen it all inside the cage and remains one of the most accomplished athletes of his era. Henderson owns victories over the likes of Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar (twice), and Jorge Masvidal, underscoring the level of elite competition he has defeated throughout his nearly 20-year MMA career. Recently sharpening his tools across multiple combat sports disciplines, including grappling, karate, wrestling, and boxing, Henderson now returns to MMA determined to prove that his experience, versatility, and championship pedigree still make him a dangerous matchup for any athlete in the division.

The PFL Brussels card is set to be broadcast in the U.S on the ESPN App for fans with access to the ESPN Unlimited plan.

Updated PFL Brussels Main Card:

ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium

6 pm CEST | 12pm EST | Saturday, May 23 2026

ESPN App (U.S.) | RMC Sport (France)

Welterweight Main Event: #10-Patrick Habirora (8-0) vs. Benson Henderson (30-12)

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt