The War – Monger – In Chief Donald Trump & His Worst Lady Not First Lady Melania “Who Gives A Fuck About Christmas” Trump – World News







By Concerned American

Melania Trump presided over the UN Security Council yesterday at the behest of her husband. The irony of this is not wasted on the fact that while she was clamoring for peace, he was propagating war.

I urge my fellow citizens to exercise caution and vigilance in this time. Our elected leaders are neither serious nor capable of governing, and have put our safety and security at risk.

Trump has expressed more concern over the drapes and doors in his ballroom he is having built than he has about the innocent lives lost because of his decisions.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt