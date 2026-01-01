Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem – Breaking World News







By Concerned American

Trump’s DEI (Delusional, Evil, Incompetent) hire Kristi Noem was fired today. The cause of her termination was NOT for demonizing Renee Good or Alex Pretti. She was not fired for lavish spending that would have made DOGE blush (sarcasm). She was not held accountable for the many other unnecessary deaths at the hands of ICE or DHS. Nor was she fired for potential human rights violations.

There was no concerns that her rumored improper relationship with a subordinate and the possible legal implications that this could imply.

She was fired because she accidentally threw Trump under the bus regarding the attack on Iran and the details surrounding its appropriateness.

She has been banished to the kingdom of the special envoys…. Right on side of the other broken and tattered toys of this administration.

