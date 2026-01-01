Ryan Rozicki’s Return – Breaking Boxing News







(L-R): Ryan Rozicki, Three Lions Promotions promoter Daniel Otter, and Gerardo Mellado

(picture courtesy of Max Kearns)

Three Lions Promotions hosted a press conference today for its pro boxing event this Saturday night, highlighted by the long awaited return of WBC No. 1-rated cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs), at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Rozicki, who is also rated No. 5 in the world in Ring Magazines independent ratings, takes on Gerado Mellado (12-4, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.ca) and the Centre 200 website (www.centre200.ca).

All the action will be streamed live: https://bxngtv.com/threelions03072026/

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Ryan Rozicki: “He (Mellado) said he has heart, well, that ain’t going to help him from getting knocked out. I am so amped up right now. I’m itching to get into a good fight.”

Gerado Mellado: “Everyone thinks I’m just here to lose; I could feel it as soon as I landed in his hometown. Ryan may be tough but he will have his hands full. I’m coming for the win.”

Daniel Otter: “Both guys were ready to fight tonight. I’ve never seen Ryan so eager to get in that ring. He is ready to go. Ryan wants a good scrap and Mellado is confident he will get it.”

