There’s Not A Mother Fucking Thing Normal About Donald Trump! Stop Normalizing This Sociopath…

By Concerned American

NOTHING about what is happening in American society today is normal. Nothing.

The choice of cabinet members, the wars, the graveling for a Nobel Peace Prize while spreading chaos and destruction. The demonization of entire races of people for the deeds or perceived deeds of some.

The conspiracy theories, the constant regurgitation of an imagined rigged election, the juvenile name calling, appointing unqualified individuals in critical positions, the lying, the contradictions, the lack of professionalism, the gaslighting…..

The association with Epstein. The allegations of involvement in a pedophile ring, the corruption, the unusual pardons, the desire to have everything named after him…. It’s just not normal.

Why are we, as a collective, normalizing it? Why are we attending the State of the Union or press conferences?

Why are we attending his McDonalds feasts at the White Supremacy House?

Why are we attending his gaslighting sessions?

When we normalize things that aren’t normal, we accept the risk that we will not only accept deviance, but that we will become deviants.

