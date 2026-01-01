Hype Fighting Championship Announces North American Pay – Per- View Live From Rio De Janeiro On Wednesday March 11th – Breaking News







Headlining the Card: Fan Favorite and UFC Lightweight Contender Arman Tsarukyan Returns to the Grappling Mats in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Featherweight Star Jean “Lord” Silva Faces Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell in Submission-Only Rematch; Former UFC BMF Champion Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal Takes on the Electric Shara “Bullet” Magomedov

LIVE ON PAY PER VIEW — $29.99

From Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 4 pm PST | 7 pm EST

Available on BASH TV | PPV.com | Fubo | Dish Network | Triller TV

And other cable, satellite, and digital providers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Hype Fighting Championship brings one of combat sports’ most anticipated multi-discipline events of 2026 to the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, March 11. The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports Media and BASH TV, and will be available live on PPV.com, Fubo, Dish Network, Triller TV, or BASH TV for $29.99 beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The card features three elite submission-only grappling bouts headlined by some of the most recognizable names in combat sports today, alongside a full slate of bare-knuckle bouts showcasing many of the best Brazilian talent.

MAIN EVENT — ARMAN TSARUKYAN | Submission Only

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan returns to the Hype FC mats to face a yet-to-be-announced opponent in a submission-only grappling showcase that is sure to deliver. Fan favorite and one of the most dynamic competitors in all of combat sports, Tsarukyan is ranked among the very top of the UFC lightweight division and has been impossible to ignore both inside the octagon and out. His opponent will be announced imminently — but when Arman Tsarukyan steps on the mat, fireworks follow.

CO-MAIN EVENT — JEAN “LORD” SILVA vs. BRYCE “THUG NASTY” MITCHELL | Submission Only (Rematch from UFC 314)

When these two met at UFC 314 in Miami in April 2025, few expected the striker to be the one to end the night with a submission. Brazilian featherweight Jean “Lord” Silva defied expectations by finishing grappling specialist Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell with a precision ninja choke in round two — one of the most memorable finishes of the year and a performance that earned Silva a Fight of the Night bonus. Now, on submission-only mats in front of his Brazilian home crowd, Silva looks to cement his grappling credentials once and for all. At the same time, the ever-dangerous Mitchell will be motivated to turn the tables in this highly anticipated rematch.

SHARA “BULLET” MAGOMEDOV vs. JORGE “GAMEBRED” MASVIDAL | Submission Only

Two of combat sports’ most magnetic personalities square off on the grappling mats as the electric Shara “Bullet” Magomedov faces former UFC BMF Champion Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in a submission-only bout. Masvidal — one of the most beloved figures in the history of MMA — returns to competitive action for the first time since a boxing appearance against Nate Diaz in July 2024, while Magomedov arrives in Rio with momentum from a hard-fought draw against Tsarukyan himself at Hype FC’s December event. A fan-favorite collision between two athletes who have captivated audiences worldwide, this is precisely the kind of event-defining matchup that makes Hype Brazil not to be missed.

HYPE BRAZIL: HYPE TAKES OVER RIO — FULL FIGHT CARD

MAIN CARD

Arman Tsarukyan vs. TBD | Submission Only

Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell | Submission Only

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov vs. Jorge Masvidal | Submission Only

Victor Felisberto vs. Bruno Nascimento | Bare Knuckle

Brendo Lucas vs. Rafael Brum | Bare Knuckle

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lury Fernandes vs. Caio Brando

Mauricio Boni vs. Leonardo Guimaraes

Luan Duarte vs. Bruno Almeida

Lucas Teijeira vs. Santy Bubans

Matheus Rangel vs. Paulo Ceará

Guilherme França vs. Daniel Mega

