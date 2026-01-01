Garret Dillahunt, Carson Lee, Lee Bradshaw & The Late Robert Carradine Board Aqua Mortem A Psychological Thriller – Movie News







Garret Dillahunt, Robert Carradine, Carson Lee Bradshaw and James Duval are starring in the upcoming psychological thriller, AQUA MORTEM from writer Dustin Kincaid. Directed by Phil Blattenberger, the film explores the repressed memories of our heroine as she battles through a toxic love triangle, a mysterious stalker, and an escaped psych ward patient with murderous intentions.

“This is truly a remarkable ensemble. Garret Dillahunt is pitch perfect in his role as a troubled psychotherapist opposite Carson Lee Bradshaw, our tormented heroine. Robert Carradine, James Duval, and Jordan Isaiah White round it out as supporting cast and bring an experienced gravitas to the project. Robert Carradine shines in a memorable performance in a crucial supporting role, and it’s with shock and sadness I realized this film would be one of his final roles. His graciousness and easy humor while filming reflects the kind and gentle spirit the film industry knew and loved. We’ll miss Bobby greatly and hope the film does him proud,” said Director Phil Blattenberger

“It’s a psychological thriller in every sense,” shared writer Dustin Kincaid. “Memories and identity fracture under the weight of the past in the Aqua Mortem narrative, an exciting story we explore in a fresh and engaging way.”

Uncharted Entertainment will bring Aqua Mortem to FILMART for worldwide sales for Aqua Mortem.

“We think buyers are going to love this one. The film appeals to contemporary audiences, bathing in the therapy-culture zeitgeist but chock full of spectacular visuals, a turn-of-the-page plot, and a barn-burner of a third act. It’s a thriller to the finish line,” stated Uncharted Entertainment.

Director Phil Blattenberger’s previous credits include Laws of Man and Condor’s Nest while Kincaid is known for The Night They Came Home. Evin Grant and Daniel Troyer serve as the film’s cinematographers; Kincaid and Blattenberger produced the film with Spiral Cabin Productions.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt