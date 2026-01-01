There Are No Kings In America – World News







By Concerned American

In 1985, The Thompson Twins had a massive hit entitled “King for a Day”. In that song, the Twins sang that if they could indeed be King for a day, they would give it all away to be with their love. They cautioned that gold won’t heal your soul- love is all we need to get us through.

Donald Trump is incapable of grasping this concept and that failure is to the sorrow and detriment of millions, if not billions around the globe.

Domestically, he has decided to regulate the NIL in college sports. He wants the Washington Commanders renamed, he wants a new stadium for them and for said stadium to be named after him.

Abroad, he wants to determine heads of Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and Greenland.

Meanwhile, the American economy is in disarray, jobs created are plummeting, the cost of living is skyrocketing, he has created chaos with immigration policies, America is increasingly unhealthy, and the climate crisis is worsening.

It’s been my observation that folks only worry about things that are none of their business when they are incapable of handling the things that are their business.

