Dictator Trump… Isabel Sanford Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Isabel is 49 and an administrative assistant. She lives in Florida.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

His first year in office felt like a relentless cycle of chaos and inflammatory rhetoric. Instead of elevating the country, the administration seemed to thrive on division, fear, and a disregard for basic competence.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

The conduct of ICE projected an alarming level of aggression. Many communities experienced their tactics as indiscriminate and dehumanizing, creating an atmosphere of fear rather than safety. The situation continues to escalate and people are losing their lives.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

The “Access Hollywood” tape set a disturbing precedent: behavior that would disqualify most people from public service was brushed aside. It signaled a lowering of ethical expectations and reinforced the perception that accountability no longer applied at the highest levels of government.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

The tariffs often resembled coercive bargaining rather than thoughtful economic strategy. They came across as impulsive pressure tactics that risked destabilizing relationships while offering little clarity about long-term goals.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Intervening in another nation’s affairs for political or economic leverage is indefensible. Many observers saw the interest in Venezuela as tied to its resources, which only deepened concerns about the motives behind such actions.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

The idea of “purchasing” another country was astonishingly dismissive of sovereignty. It reinforced the impression that international relations were being treated like real estate transactions rather than partnerships between nations.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Weakening educational institutions leaves the public less informed and more susceptible to political manipulation. An undereducated population is easier to sway, and that should alarm anyone who values a functioning democracy.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

In my view, it certainly feels like he is. The level of distraction and deflection surrounding the issue is hard to ignore. What’s even more disturbing is how many politicians appear willing to look the other way. The normalization of behavior connected to exploitation is appalling, and the idea that someone with such associations could become president is beyond disgraceful. It’s sickening.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

To me, his alignment is obvious: he stands with Russia. His admiration for Putin and the expectation of personal gain are clear patterns. Ukraine’s refusal to bow to that influence is something I deeply respect, and I’m proud of their resilience.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

In my opinion, he embodies all of those traits. His behavior consistently reflects authoritarian impulses, a disregard for democratic norms, and a willingness to undermine institutions. The pattern speaks for itself.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Because too many people in government lack the courage to confront him. The few voices who speak with clarity and conviction like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stand out precisely because so many others are silent. Instead of protecting their constituents, many seem more concerned with protecting their own careers.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I see the 2026 midterms as a pivotal moment because they will determine whether the President has strong congressional support for the remainder of his term. The balance of power in Congress will shape what legislation moves forward and how much oversight or pushback the administration faces. From my perspective, a Democratic majority would be important, as it would provide stronger checks on the President’s power and could influence how impeachment related efforts unfold.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

The path to 2028 feels long and uncertain. Given the damage already done, it will take extraordinary leadership to repair it. I still hope for accountability and for someone with real strength and integrity to step in before then. A miracle may be what it takes, but I’m holding onto that hope.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt