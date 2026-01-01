Leading World Cruiserweight Contender Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki Returns From 15-Month Layoff With Another Overpowering KO – Breaking Boxing News







Ryan Rozicki is back!

(pictures courtesy of Max Kearns)

Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) is back as a legitimate force!

The explosive punching Canadian cruiserweight, currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 5 by Ring Magazine, returned last night from a 15-month layoff in dominant fashion with a second-round technical knockout.

In the 31-year-old Rozicki’s dogged pursuit to become first Canadian-born Cruiserweight Champion of the World, he headlined against Gerardo Mellado (12-5, 7 KOs), of Chile, on a card presented by Rozicki’s promoter, Three Lions Promotions, in front of 1,200 fans at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Rozicki hadn’t fought since December 7, 2024, largely due to a torn right bicep that he reinjured, along with several world title fights falling through as the WBC mandatory challenger. Naturally, he came out showing some rust, before he quickly settled in and went on to decimate his Chilian opponent.

In the second round, Rozicki floored Mellado and proceeded to close the show, trapping Mellado on the ropes, and unloading a barrage of powerful combination punches. Several vicious body shots took their toll and when a damaged Mellado went to canvas again, the referee waved off the fight.

“I felt good in there,” Rozicki said after his fight. “Took me a round to adjust but I am ready for the world title fights. If I could, I would fight again tomorrow. He (Mellado) was a lot tougher than I expected. He hit very hard. We had a great fight. I didn’t feel anything until he actually hit me, when I realized I was back in a fight again. It was 15 months since I’d been hit with a solid punch with a really fight glove on and without wearing headgear.

“I want to get right back in the ring. My target, right now, is (WBC Cruiserweight World Champion) Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC world title. He dodged fighting me five times. I’ve earned that shot and I would like to make it as soon as possible.”

Sydney-native Rozicki is now unbeaten in 8 fights in Sydney with 6 knockouts and 1 draw. He now sports an awesome 95.25% career knockout ratio.

“Ryan Rozicki reminded the world tonight exactly who he is,” Three Lions Promotions promoter Daniel Otter commented. “After everything he’s been through with injuries and setbacks, he came back and did what real punchers do; he ended the fight in two rounds. Ryan has made it very clear he wants Noel Mikaelian. That’s the fight we’ve been pushing for and the fight the fans deserve to see. If that opportunity comes, we’re ready.

“If Mikaelian isn’t available, we want the biggest fights in the cruiserweight division, whether that’s Jai Opetaia, Gilberto Ramirez, or anyone else holding a world title. Ryan Rozicki is one of the most dangerous fighters in boxing right now and the cruiserweight division is officially on notice.

“I’m also incredibly proud of the entire event. We lost two fights during fight week, but the fighters stepped up and the fans in Cape Breton showed incredible support. It was a great night for boxing, and Three Lions Promotions will be back in the coming months with our next event in Vancouver.”

In the co-featured event, contested at a 182-pound catchweight, Brandon Brewer (29-4-3, 12 KOs), former North American Boxing Association (NABA) and Canadian Super Middleweight Champion, cruised to an 8-round unanimous decision over Daniel Beaupre (6-3, 3 KOs).

Promising welterweight prospect Dylan Taylor (5-0, 4 KOs) remained undefeated, when Alex Nemeth (1-2-0), of Hungary, failed to answer the bell for the fourth round.

In a match between a pair of pro-debuting super welterweights, Sydney’s Thomas MacAuley (1-0, 1 KOs) thrilled his hometown fans, defeating Devin Turner (0-1) by way of a crowd-pleasing opening-round knockout.

Complete Results Below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – CRUISERWEIGHTS

Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 2019 KOs), Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

WTKO2 (1:01)

Gerardo Mellado (12-5, 7 KOs), Valdivia, Chile

CO-FEATURE – 182-POUND CATCHWEIGHT

Brandon Brewer (29-4-3, 12 KOs), Nackawic, New Brunswick, Canada

WDEC8 (79-73, 79-73, 78-74)

Daniel Beaupre (6-3, 3 KOs), Halifax, Nova scotia, Canada

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Thomas MacAuley (1-0, 1 KO), Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

WKO1 (2:45)

Devin Turner (0-1), Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA

WELTERWEIGHTS

Dylan Taylor (5-0, 4 KOs), Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

WTKO3 (3:00)

Alex Nemeth (1-2, 1 KO), Kecskemet, Hungary

