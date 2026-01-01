The Murderer – In – Chief Donald Trump & His MAGA Republicans In Power Are Lying Traitors! – World News







By Concerned American

Gaslighting is a form of persistent psychological manipulation and emotional abuse where a perpetrator makes someone question their own memory, perception, reality, or sanity. It is a tactic used to gain power and control by causing the victim to doubt their own thoughts and feelings.

War is an intense armed conflict between nations, states, or organized groups, characterized by sustained combat, violence, and destruction. It is a state of open hostility involving military operations, often driven by territorial disputes, resource competition, or ideological, religious, and political differences.

Don’t fall for the gaslighting. We are at war.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt