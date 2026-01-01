12-0, 11 KO’s Prospect Marco Romero Headlines This Friday In Independence Missouri – Boxing News







Only one month after his last fight, Marco “El Tiburón” Romero (12-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring this Friday night (Mar. 20), versus upset specialist William “The Kid” Langston (14-5-1, 9 KOs), fighting out of Kenosha, Wisconsin. They will square off in the 8-round main event on the “All Hustle – No Luck” card, presented by KC Boxing Promotions, at Truman Memorial Building in Independence, Missouri.

“I feel great fighting in the main event,” the Olathe, Kansas super middleweight said. I’m ready to put on a great performance for all my fans and supporters who will be attending. Olathe is only a 35-minute drive from Independence and I’m expecting to see a lot of my fans there.”

Romero has won all 12 professional fights, 11 by stoppage, and every round (26) on the scorecards. His most recent fight was on February 19 in the Orlando area, in which Romero stopped late replacement Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (19-18-2, 12 KOs) in the sixth round, marking the first time Marco fought more than four rounds.

Two fights ago, the dangerous Langston knocked off 9-0 Issac Carbonell by way of an 8-round unanimous decision. The former American Boxing Federation Atlantic super middleweight and USA Wisconsin light heavyweight champion has defeated 8-0 Caleb Hernandez (W8DEC) and fought 7-0 Dante Benjamin to a 6-round majority draw.

“I know he’s tough and has experience,” Romero commented about Langston. “All I’m focused on is doing my job and having a dominant performance. We’ve been working on a lot of different things fans will see come March 20th.”

Something has to give in Independence: Langston has been knocked out only once in 20 pro fights; Romero has stopped 11 of his 12 victims, including the last nine in a row.

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