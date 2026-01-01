A Powerful Look Inside… Drexell & Honeybee’s Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton, Alabama







Exclusive Interview by By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Drexell & Honeybee’s

Drexell & Honeybee’s is a donations only restaurant in Brewton, Alabama. It was founded in 2018 by Freddie and Lisa McMillan. People can come in for a meal and leave a donation when they leave. The donations are used entirely for the restaurant.

They help to cover monthly overhead prices, the price of food, disposables, maintenance of the restaurant (when needed), and to deliver meals. About 150 people are coming in on a weekly basis. To help the restaurant, people can share its FB and IG page/posts. This helps them spread the word about what they do and therefore, multiply impact. You can also come in for a visit and leave a donation.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Drexell & Honeybee’s Donations Only Restaurant was founded?

Drexell & Honeybee’s was founded March 26, 2018 by Freddie & Lisa McMillan.

KB: Who came up the idea to open a Donations Only restaurant?

Drexell & Honeybee’s is a ministry of Carlisa Inc. Before the restaurant, they used to do meal deliveries to Senior Citizens in their community, driving up to 100 miles a day. One day when Lisa McMillan was delivering a meal, she realized that many people are not able to enjoy the simple luxury of going to eat at a restaurant….not even for a cup of coffee that was about 69 cents at the time. Through conversation, she got a burden for the person she was speaking with and decided that she wanted to have a restaurant where everyone could come, no matter how much they had, or did not have in their pockets.

KB: How many restaurants are there and where?

There is only one D&H located at 109 Lee St. Brewton, AL 36426. Lisa McMillan does not like the idea of franchising the restaurant because she believes every community is different. She believes it is much better for people within the community to rise up and create a donations-only restaurant that is unique for their community. She does hope to inspire others to start donation-only restaurants throughout the country. One person has already visited, learned from Lisa and started her own in her community!

KB: How does the Donations Only system work?

There are no cash registers or suggested menu prices at the restaurant. People can simply walk in, and get in line to get their meal: main course, drink, and dessert. They are not asked for proof or need or anything of that matter. In a private area is a donation-box where people can leave a donation if they want to, or can. No one is keeping tabs of who is giving or who is not. It is separate from the food, and helps us maintain a sense of openness and protect people’s dignity. We do not want anyone to be ashamed if they cannot give anything. A lot of times, we find thank you notes in our donation-box.

KB: Is the restaurant subsidized or do you get grants from the city council or government?

The restaurant runs entirely on donations, and sometimes the investment of the owners. People from around the United States have heard about the restaurant and contribute to the mission because they are touched by the work. We currently do not receive grants from the government. We do, however, receive grants from churches and organizations/companies who wish to partner with us and feed the need.

KB: What is done with the donations?

The donations are used entirely for the restaurant. They help to cover monthly overhead prices, the price of food, disposables, maintenance of the restaurant (when needed), and to deliver meals. The funds going to feeding the need, and this is how we are able to remain as a donations-only restaurant.

KB: How many people come in on a weekly basis?

About 150 people

KB: Can you come in without giving a donation?

Yes, no one keeps tabs to see who donated. The donations from people around the nation make this possible!

KB: What is Cooking to Feed the Need?

Cooking to Feed the Need is a small show we started on our YouTube channel, where we showcase different restaurant favorites. Lisa McMillan shares her secrets so people from around the nation can try her delicious food, even if they cannot step foot into the restaurant. It was also started with the intention to make ingredients stretch for families. Many of the dishes Lisa makes are meals that stretch with a few ingredients. She tries to make the most out of the donations given. So, through her videos she is trying to share meal ideas with families who may struggle with food insecurity by sharing inexpensive meal ideas that taste good and can feed a lot.

KB: What can people do to help or start a Donations Only restaurant themselves?

To help the restaurant, people can share our FB and IG page/posts. This helps us spread the word about what we do and therefore, multiply impact. If they’d like to, or can, they can also visit our website to leave a donation. A $5 donation equals one meal for someone in need. If they’d like to start a restaurant of their own, they can send us an email and we will be happy to give them so more information, and setup a visit so they can volunteer and learn from Lisa McMillan.

For more information, check out Drexell & Honeybee’s website: HERE

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