Great British Pubs… The Palladium (Llandudno)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

The Palladium in Llandudno has been a Wetherspoon pub since 2001. Before that it was a cine-variety theatre. They serve a wide selection of real ales (anywhere between 1500 – 3200 pints a week) and the best dish on the menu is their hand battered cod and chips of which they serve over 1000 portions a week. When you step inside, the first thing you see is the original circular foyer, featuring classic columns and an elevated ceiling. When you access the expansive main pub area, you notice the former theatre stalls and that is where the bar is now located. The original balconies and architraves from the dress circle and balcony levels are still in place, circling the upper reaches of the room.

The decorative ceiling has been meticulously restored and is a central point of visual interest. To the back of the building where the stage would have been located is another seating area for guests. Due to its grand Edwardian Baroque architecture and preserved interior, the pub is widely considered one of the most stunning Wetherspoon pubs in the entire UK. So when you are in Llandudno, a visit to The Palladium is a must!

KB: Since when did the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The Palladium in Llandudno, built in 1920, was originally a cine-variety theatre designed in a baroque style by Arthur Hewitt. It was constructed on the site of the town’s former market hall and hosted a wide range of performances including dramas, musicals, and circus acts. After operating as a cinema and bingo hall, it closed in 1999 and was converted into a J.D. Wetherspoon pub, reopening in 2001 after being restored to its original state.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

As part of the pub’s decor, the walls around the pub feature various pieces of art and old promotional posters, offering patrons a glimpse into the history of the building.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

We have a wide selection of real ales available throughout the week. We make a habit of rotating our selection frequently to allow many smaller breweries the chance to showcase their products. We regularly sell anywhere between 1500 – 3200 pints of real ale a week depending on the time of year.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

One of our most popular dishes is our hand battered cod and chips. Our record is over 1000 portions in a week.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Over the years we’ve had a few minor celebrities pop in for a pint:

Norman Pace (Actor)

Gareth Thomas (Welsh international Rugby player)

Ryan Day (snooker player)

Joey Barton (Footballer)

Phil Jupitus (actor/comedian)

John Challis (Actor)

Most recently we had “Ghost Hunter” Kalani (social media influencer) who was amazed at how the building looked.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

Externally we have a small beer garden that was just recently added so our customers can enjoy a bit of sunshine with their drinks. As you enter the pub through a recessed entrance into what was the original circular foyer, featuring classic columns and an elevated ceiling, we have rooms on both sides that cater to our customers who prefer to be away from the bar where it’s a little less lively. From here you are able to access the expansive main pub area, which was formerly the theatre stalls and is now where the bar is located. The space is vast and open, with various seating arrangements spread across the floor. The atmosphere is casual and can be quite lively and busy, especially during peak times.

The original balconies and architraves from the dress circle and balcony levels are still in place, circling the upper reaches of the room. The decorative ceiling has been meticulously restored and is a central point of visual interest. To the back of the building where the stage would have been located is another seating area for our guests.

KB: Why should people visit The Palladium?

Due to its grand Edwardian Baroque architecture and preserved interior, the pub is widely considered one of the most stunning Wetherspoon pubs in the entire UK.

For more information, check out The Palladium’s website: HERE

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