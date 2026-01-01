Dictator Trump… Ana Braga Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Ana is a model and she lives on the West Coast.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

It’s been a year and a few months and our country is completely unrecognizable. So far daily stress and terror. I’m not sure we can do three more years of this. I felt like, as if the first three months of 2026 alone, lasted ten years.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

ICE is terrorizing our streets and entire neighborhoods. As an immigrant myself and American citizen, I don’t go out and about as I used to. Immigrants now leave their homes not knowing if they’ll comeback. It’s not even about immigrants per se, American citizens are being detained, harmed and some are being killed as we seen with Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Stephen Miller is in charge, it’s his plan to terrorize and inflict physical and psychological damage on Democrats and left leaning people.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

I mean what’s new? He’s been about that his whole life with his grifting of the Bible, sneakers and everything else. Sadly, Congress isn’t doing anything to stop him.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

I believe it’s blackmail and ignorance. Trump and his team have no idea how to run a country and improve the economy. We, the people, pay the tariffs. A good portion of the population is struggling to buy groceries, Today is worse than the Covid years.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

I believe it has to do with the Monroe Doctrine, he wants to own the western hemisphere. We’ve seen the same thirst for power in 1930’s Germany. It’s also a test to see if anyone or any country would try to intervene.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

He wants what he wants and not many countries are standing up to him. He has the American military supporting him, it’s the most powerful military in the world. If he can do it in Venezuela, he can do it anywhere else.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

So our young Americans can become uneducated and indoctrinated. You have TPUSA implementing curriculum in schools throughout the country. This is to brainwash our youth so the Christian Nationalism stays in the US forever.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

I believe he’s in the files and someone close to him is in it and has threatened to throw him under the bus. There’s something really dark in those files for the DOJ not allow it to be released in full.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

I gotta say Russia, he’s always too cozy with Putin.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

He definitely has the elements of those three. Matter of fact, we are in a dictatorship. When you have the government attack the people instead of serving the people? We are losing our civil liberties everyday. Three more years of this is unsustainable.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Because Congress is not doing enough and the Supreme Court is a little too conservative for my taste. The people who didn’t vote in the last election are to blame. Hopefully they’ll vote this mid-term election. We need everyone to vote blue but Democrats need to grow a spine or people won’t vote.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

It all indicates Democrats will win big this November. We already flipped 2 seat in Texas in districts where Trump won by 17 points. Unless Trump does something with the voter rolls he got from Georgia? Other than that, if we all show up, we will win.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

I don’t know. If I see a future, to be honest. Three more years of this regime and we might never be able to go back to the United States we once knew. And I say this knowing this country has never been great but right now we don’t have a country.

Has been stressful to wake up everyday and hear Trump has done more horrible things, American lives have been lost and immigrants are being hunted in our streets. The worst part? No one is coming to save us, we, the people, can only save ourselves. Hope it’s not too late.

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