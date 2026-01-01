Tommy “The Governor” Hyde Headlines April 18th Boxing Card At Home In Cork Ireland







International road warrior boxer Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (14-0, 9 KOs) returns home to fight there for only the fourth time as a professional, headlining a show presented by NoWhere2Hyde Promotions, on April 18 at The Parochial Hall in Gurranabraher, Cork, Ireland.

All the action will be streamed live globally via www.trillertv.com.

Hyde has fought eight times in the United States, once apiece in Spain and Australia, and four in Ireland, including one in Waterford.

The 26-year-old Hyde, a three-time Ireland National Champion, will fight a super middleweight opponent to be determined in the 10-round main event,

“I am delighted to be fighting at home again,” Hyde said. “I have great experience fighting all over the world and it’s time to bring a big night of boxing to Cork.”

The 6’ 4” Hyde has sold out the same venue in Cork each time he’s fought there and ticket sales aren’t an issue. Call 085 1159539 for tickets or general information.

NoWheretoHyde Promotions, which is owned and operated by Tommy’s father/manager, Gary Hyde, an international boxing manager who has had four world champions: Guillermo Rigondeaux, Youri Kalenga, Nassam N’Dam and Simpiwe Vetyeaka.

“I’ve promoted shows for 20 years and any show Tommy fights on is an easy promotion,” Gary commented. “He’s a pleasure to promote because he’s so popular. We plan on promoting three shows in Cork this year and by the end of 2026 Tommy will be closing in on titles.

Also fighting on this card is Mullingar super featherweight John Joe “The Mullingar Shuffler” Nevin (18-0, 6 KOs), the two-time Ireland Olympian and 2012 Olympic Silver medalist. The 36-year-old, who will be fighting in Ireland for the first time since 2014, also is a two-time European amateur champion.

Two other celebrated Irish amateur boxers from Cork, welterweight Ryan McCarthy and super middleweight Brian “Bone Breaker” Long (3-0, 2 KOs), are scheduled to be fighting on the Apr. 18th card. McCarthy will make his pro debut in a six-round match. He is a 2024 Irish Elite Champion who also took home top honors at the 2022 and 2019 Celtic Box Cup. A 2024 Irish National Immediate Champion, Long will be fighting in a four-rounder.

“Nevin is one of the best Irish fighters of all time,” Gary Hyde noted. “And we are delighted to add Irish Elite Champion Ryan McCarthy and Irish National Champion Brian Long to Tommy’s undercard. Both fighters are from Cork; Ryan has been a club-mate of Tommy’s since they were 11 years old.”

Event sponsors include Bar 1 Betting, The Black Market Cork, The Red Rose Irish Bar (in Weymouth, MA), R Kings Competitors, Celtic Contractors, and Old Mill Confectioners.

Further details regarding upcoming matches and participants will be announced shortly.

Card subject to change. First bout at 7 p.m. GMT.

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