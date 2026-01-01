Valerie Perrine Actress Who Starred In “Superman” & “Lenny” Dies At 81 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Valerie Perrine died on Monday, 23 March. She had Parkinsons and was 81.

She was best known as Miss Teschmacher in “Superman” and as Honey in “Lenny”, starring Dustin Hoffman. For this role she received a best actress Oscar nomination.

In between these two movies, she starred in “W.C. Fields and Me” with Rod Steiger and with Terence Hill in “Mr. Billion”.

Other movie credits include “Slaughterhouse-Five”, “The Last American Hero”, “The Electric Horseman”, “Superman II”, “The Border” and “What Women Want”.

She also appeared in TV shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “ER,” “Nash Bridges” and “The Practice”.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Perrine Family in their time of grief.

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