11-0, 7 KO’s Brooklyn Heavyweight Prospect Pryce Taylor Developing His Skills At Deontay Wilder & Andrii Novytskyi – Boxing News







Deontay Wilder (first row second in from left) and Pryce Taylor (second row, second in from the left), chilled with coaches and sparring partners after a recent session

Rising undefeated heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) has been gaining invaluable experience attending week-long training camps this month to be a sparring partner for past World Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) and undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi (15-0, 11 KOs).

“When I’m invited to training camps,” the 29-year-old Taylor said, “it’s because they need good sparring. Usually, I don’t train with them, but I did work out with Andrii, and Wilder would hang out with us (4 sparring partners) after sparring him a few rounds, one of us right after the other. I learn better sparring and eventually I’m going to fight guys like them who are tall and move fast. I learned how to get inside faster at these last two camps.”

The 6’ 6”, 245-pound Novytskyi faces 6’ 4”, 260-pound Alexander Flores (21-5-1, 19 KOs) tomorrow night (Friday, Mar. 27) in Long Beach, California. Taylor (6’4”, 275-pounds) said they brought him to the Los Angeles training camp on March 7 because of his similar size to Flores and that they fought two Team Boxing League matches in 2023 (Flores on the LA Elite team, Taylor for NYC Attitude), splitting a pair of decisions.

Two days after he left LA, Taylor arrived at Wilder’s much different training camp, at his spacious mansion in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The world heavyweight champion from 2015-2020, Wilder was preparing for his 12-round fight on April 4th against (6’, 1”, 260-pound) Derek “War” Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) at O2 Arena in Greenwich, United Kingdom.

“Wilder was inspiring,” Taylor gushed. “His mansion had a gym, basketball court, lake and a ferry to cross it. I got to see what could eventually come from my career. I wasn’t surprised by what he had, but I was surprised by how cool he is. He hung out with us (sparring partners) and gave us all a lot of good advice. He said he liked my style and that was really cool to hear. I resemble Chisora in the ring and that’s why they brought me to camp.”

Taylor admitted he got a small taste of what could be his future.

Taylor is tentatively slated to fight May 9th in Atlanta.

Keith Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages undefeated 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (4-1, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

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