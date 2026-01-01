Former World Champion Johnny Eblen and PFL Debutant Bryan Battle Both Successfully Made Weight for Their Middleweight Main Event At 185.8 lbs & 186 lbs Respectively







The weigh-ins for PFL Pittsburgh are now in the books and the stage is set for this Saturday, March 28 at UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The main event is set, as former World Champion and ranked No. 1 ranked Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-1) and PFL debutant No. 9 ranked Bryan “The Butcher” Battle (12-2) made weight for their highly anticipated middleweight bout as they hit the scales at 185.8 lbs and 186 lbs respectively.

The co-main event was also solidified in another middleweight fight with big consequences, as Pittsburgh’s own No. 4 ranked Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (11-2) and former PFL Champion ranked at No. 3 Impa “Tshilobo” Kasanganay (19-6) both successfully made weight at 185.8 lbs.

The PFL Pittsburgh main card will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes from 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App.

The full weigh-in results are as follows:

PFL Pittsburgh Main Card:

UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

March 28 | 10 pm ET

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes (US)

Middleweight Main Event: #1-Johnny Eblen (185.8 lbs) vs. #9-Bryan Battle (186 lbs)

Middleweight Co-Main Event: #4-Dalton Rosta (185.8 lbs) vs. #3-Impa Kasanganay (185.8 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: #10-Ariane Lipski da Silva (125.8 lbs) vs. #5-Sumiko Inaba (124.6 lbs)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: #9-Alexei Pergande (146 lbs) vs. Julio Arce (146 lbs)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: #9-Lazaro Dayron (135.8 lbs) vs. Jacob Thrall (135.4 lbs)

Preliminary Card:

March 28 | 7 pm ET

ESPN App & ESPN Deportes (US)

Contract Weight Bout (140 lbs): Allan Begosso (139.6 lbs) vs. Jack Cartwright (140 lbs)

Lightweight Bout: #6-Natan Schulte (155.8 lbs) vs. #9-Jakub Kaszuba (155.4 lbs)

Lightweight Bout: Robert Watley (155.4 lbs) vs. Dakota Bush (155.8 lbs)

Welterweight Bout: Ernesto Rodriguez (171 lbs) vs. #8-Masayuki Kikuiri (169.6 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Postarnakova (125.8 lbs) vs. Elora Dana (125.2 lbs)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (186 lbs) vs. #10-Jarrah Al Salawi (185.6 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Ethan Goss (145.8 lbs) vs. Fred Dupras (145.8 lbs)

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