Great British Pubs… The Royal Victoria Pavilion (Ramsgate)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate is the only Royal Harbour pub in The UK. The building opened in 1904 as a concert hall and entertainment venue by Princess Louise who was the second daughter of Queen Victoria. It became a Wetherspoon pub in 2017. Favorite drinks are lagers, guest ales and gins which you can have with fresly cooked battered Fish & Chips or, if you are brave, with one of their great breakfasts. Walking inside you first notice the grand staircase which will remind you of the Titanic. The upstairs beer garden has a great view of the Ramsgate sea. So if you are in the area, this is a must visit!

KB: Since when does the building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The Royal Victoria Pavilion first opened in 1904 and was built in just 6 weeks, sources say, and was opened by Princess Louise, the second daughter of Queen Victoria. When it first opened, it was a concert hall and entertainment venue. Today it is still holding the name The Royal Victoria Pavilion. It became a Wetherspoon pub in August 2017.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

The Royal Victoria Pavilion is situated on the only Royal Harbour in The UK.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Our top selling lagers currently are Stella, Guinness, Poretti and our Guest Ales. We offer a great selection of local Guest Ales which the customer base just come in to try week in week out. This is also strongly resourceful when we have our company ale festivals throughout the year. We also provide a lot of variety in wines, cocktails and spirits. We also introduced a gin menu, providing a lot of different variety of gins. This went down really well and is something we plan on pursuing more in the future. If I was to say something: people should come here to try our wide variety of quest ales from the area, as they are only available in our Kent pubs!

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Our freshly cooked battered Fish & Chips and baked Pizzas are a must! Debating with our classic traditional breakfasts, a Wetherspoon breakfast is a must try! We have so many different options for people and I’m sure everyone could be easily satisfied with our breakfast.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Stacey Dooley, Some of the Sidemen(YouTubers), Bambino Becky (YouTuber), Nigel Farage, Timothy Spall.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

When entering The Royal Victoria Pavilion, you will be faced with our grand staircase shaped similarly to the staircase on the Titanic. A concert hall feel with a great view of the Ramsgate sea with our upstairs garden, giving you a Mediterranean feel. We have a large team, who provide excellent customer service and a speedy service with a smile.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

We pride ourselves on being a warm and welcoming space where all are welcome and can feel right at home. We provide great food and drinks with great variety. There is always something for everyone at a great price! We have a strong community focus and are always hosting charity events and quizzes every week to help provide as much money as possible. We have an excellent location based on the Ramsgate seafront, with a grand upstairs beer garden with beautiful florals and designs.

For more information, check out The Royal Victoria Pavilion website: HERE

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