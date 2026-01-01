Dictator Trump… Katharine Weber Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Katharine is 70 and a novelist, editor, and writing teacher. She lives in Connecticut.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

He is a disaster, causing far more damage of all kinds in this first year of his second term than he achieved in his entire first term in office.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

ICE is a militia of racist thugs and bullies — there is nothing legitimate in the way they operate, nothing humane, nothing truly American.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

The open grift should be shocking, but it’s not at this point. He is the most successful grifter in modern history.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Are the tariffs organized or coherent enough to be called blackmail? They seem like haphazard threats and tantrums and manipulations. He doesn’t understand what a tariff is. He doesn’t understand percentages or basic math. He just babbles and threatens and boasts, incoherently, without logic or structure.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

We have no business invading foreign countries for non-humanitarian reasons.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

It’s crazy. Literally crazy. Without reason. I think he wants Greenland because of primitive ignorant misunderstanding of global warming and climate change, as a hedge against it.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

He fears education, he fears people with education, he fears institutions of higher learning.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

I don’t really care. It’s a sideshow. But of course he is.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

He has been Putin’s useful idiot for many years now.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

I think he is all those things but let’s not give him credit for having any kind of organized belief system or philosophy or agenda. He is a deeply ignorant grifter out for himself and only himself, his own importance, his own power.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Good question. WHY are people still following him? Why does the GOP have no apparent way to pull itself together and not let him keep running his carnival? I actually think we will reach a turning point and he will have less and less absolute power. But there is a core population of followers who love to identify with the hateful bully.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I think Alex Pretti’s death is a turning point, as the MAGA base is confronted with a cognitive dissonance, forced to recognize that what happened to him — not just his murder but the posthumous vilification and blaming — could happen to any other registered law-abiding gun owner.

Trump is losing his grip in every sense. I predict a major tide-turning in November, a huge gain for the Democrats as much of the mindless right wing Trump support dissolves out from under him.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

It’s hard to see the future clearly, so many unexpected variables, like the unprovoked ICE murders of American citizens. I am somehow optimistic that the darkness of the Trump era will recede and the sun of reason and sanity and fairness will come out again.

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