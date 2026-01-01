Hype Fighting Championship Returns To Brazil With Explosive SÃO PAULO Card On April 8th







Hype Fighting Championship returns to Brazil less than four weeks after its successful Rio de Janeiro event, with another stacked card set for Komplexo Tempo Arena in São Paulo on Wednesday, April 8. The entire event will be available live on pay-per-view for $29.99 on DirecTV, Dish Network, BASH TV, PPV.com, Triller TV, Fubo, and Rogers in Canada.

The card features three elite grappling bouts headlined by some of the most recognizable names in combat sports, alongside a full slate of bare-knuckle action showcasing top Brazilian talent.

MAIN EVENT: JEAN “LORD” SILVA vs. MARLON “CHITO” VERA | Submission Only

In one of the most compelling grappling matchups of the year, Brazilian featherweight Jean “Lord” Silva returns to the Hype Brazil mats to face former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera in a submission-only main event. Fresh off a high-profile decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 324 that reinserted him into the featherweight title conversation, Silva is making his second Hype Brazil appearance in as many months, having faced Bryce Mitchell in Rio just weeks prior. A Brazilian fan favorite, Silva has made no secret of his desire to face champion Alexander Volkanovski, and every performance outside the octagon is a statement of intent. Vera, the battle-tested veteran with elite durability and dangerous submission instincts, will look to snap a four-fight skid and prove that his skillset translates across all competitive formats.

CO-MAIN EVENT: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO vs. RAÚL “EL NIÑO PROBLEMA” ROSAS JR. | Submission Only

A generational matchup takes center stage in the co-main event as former UFC Flyweight World Champion Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo squares off against rising submission grappling phenomenon Raúl “El Niño Problema” Rosas Jr. One of the most decorated champions in UFC flyweight history, Figueiredo brings elite grappling credentials built over a storied career at the highest levels of MMA. Rosas Jr., the youngest fighter ever to compete in the UFC, has drawn comparisons to grappling prodigies far beyond his years and continues to make waves with his aggressive, finish-oriented style. This matchup represents a major statement opportunity for both competitors.

JOÃO MIYAO vs. DENNIS OLIVEIRA | Submission Only

World-renowned grappling specialist João Miyao, one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the world and a multiple-time IBJJF World Champion, takes on Dennis Oliveira in a submission-only bout expected to deliver a high-level technical showcase. Miyao’s relentless pace, technical precision, and signature persistence make him must-watch viewing on any card.

BARE KNUCKLE MAIN CARD & PRELIMS

Rounding out the main card, Marfio Canoletti faces Cicero “Quebrada” Coutinho in a bare-knuckle clash. The preliminary card delivers six bare-knuckle bouts featuring Brazilian talent including Vinicius “Scarface” Barros, Bianca “Rainha do Caos” Sattelmayer, Matheus “Iron Hand” Rangel, and more. All bouts are televised live on pay-per-view from the opening bell.

MAIN CARD

Jean “Lord” Silva vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera | Submission Only (Main Event)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Raúl “El Niño Problema” Rosas Jr. | Submission Only (Co-Main Event)

Joao Miyao vs. Dennis Oliveira | Submission Only

Marfio Canoletti vs. Cicero “Quebrada” Coutinho | Bare Knuckle

PRELIMINARY CARD

Vinicius “Scarface” Barros vs. João Marques | Bare Knuckle

Romero “Romano” Reis vs. Ricardo Sattelmayer | Bare Knuckle

Bianca “Rainha do Caos” Sattelmayer vs. Laysa “Magrela” Silva | Bare Knuckle

Matheus “Iron Hand” Rangel vs. Douglas Mutante | Bare Knuckle

Davi Rodrigues vs. Lucas Sayajin | Bare Knuckle

Breno Ceara vs. Clayton “Mão de Pedra” Ferreira | Bare Knuckle

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