Complete Weigh-In Results For PFL AFRICA: Pretoria







The official weigh-ins for PFL Africa: Pretoria are in the books, and the season kicks off tomorrow at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, with bouts beginning at 6:00 PM SAST.

The main event is official, as South Africa’s Nkosi “King” Ndebele (135.6 lbs) and Italy’s Michele “The Arrow” Clemente (135 lbs) both successfully made weight ahead of their bantamweight showcase bout, which headlines the PFL Africa Season 2 opener.

The co-main event is also locked in and will feature a heavyweight showcase between South Africa’s Justin Clarke (245.2 lbs) and Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane (262.7 lbs), as both fighters successfully stepped on the scale ahead of their highly anticipated matchup.

PFL Africa: Pretoria Card:

SunBet Arena, Pretoria, South Africa

SuperSport (Africa – English) | Canal+ (Africa – French) | PFL App (U.S.)

Bantamweight Showcase Main Event: Nkosi Ndebele (135.6 lbs) vs. Michele Clemente (135 lbs)

Heavyweight Showcase Co-Main Event: Justin Clarke (245.2 lbs) vs. Abdoulaye Kane (262.7 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament First Round: Yabna N’Tchala (170.5 lbs) vs. Peace Nguphane (167.7 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament First Round: Shido Boris Esperança (170.3 lbs) vs. Emilios Dassi (168.8 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament First Round: Rivaldo Pereira (169.1 lbs) vs. Kunle Lawal (170.3 lbs)

Women’s Contractweight Showcase: Juliet Ukah (115.8 lbs) vs. Jane Osigwe (117.3 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament First Round: Abdelrahman Mohammad (170.9 lbs) vs. David Samuel (169.8 lbs)

Lightweight Showcase: Abdoul Razac Sankara (154.4 lbs) vs. Áureo Cruz (155.3 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase: Jean-Jacques Lubaya (145.6 lbs) vs. Shadrack Dju Yemba (144.6 lbs)

Bantamweight Showcase: Shannon van Tonder (134.4 lbs) vs. Asiashu Tshitamba (135.7 lbs)

Women’s Contractweight Showcase: Felista-Mutheu Mugo (116.7 lbs) vs. Annet Kiiza (112 lbs)

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt