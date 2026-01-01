Unfinished Business: Keyshawn Davis-Nahir Albright Super Lightweight Rematch Set For May 16 at Norfolk’s Scope Arena LIVE on DAZN







Former world champion Brian Norman Jr. returns against Josh Wagner in welterweight co-feature

Kelvin Davis and Keon Davis to appear in separate undercard fights

Tickets on sale Thursday, April 16, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com

Norfolk’s hometown star is set to headline Top Rank’s inaugural event on DAZN in a rematch steeped in bad blood.

Former world champion and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis will face Nahir Albright in a 12-round super lightweight showdown on Saturday, May 16 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The two first met in October 2023, when Davis won a majority decision that was later overturned.

In the 10-round welterweight co-feature, former world champion Brian Norman Jr. returns against Canada’s Josh Wagner.

Keyshawn-Albright II and Norman-Wagner will be streamed LIVE on DAZN.

In undercard action, Keyshawn’s older brother Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) returns in a 10-round welterweight tilt, while younger brother Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) sees action in a six-rounder in the same division. Additional undercard details will be announced shortly.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with RDR Promotions, tickets go on sale Thursday, April 16, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“Keyshawn and Nahir left a lot of unfinished business in their 2023 fight, and everything that’s happened since has only intensified the stakes for this rematch,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “Norfolk fans know exactly what this fight means for Keyshawn as he strives to re-establish himself as one of boxing’s elite stars. Brian Norman Jr., who many considered the best fighter in his division before losing his crown, returns in the co-feature looking to re-establish himself as a dominant welterweight with explosive knockout power and charisma. This inaugural doubleheader is the perfect launch of our new partnership with DAZN.”

“This is exactly the kind of event DAZN loves to broadcast — unfinished business, genuine rivalry and elite-level boxing on a major stage,” said Jared Kass, SVP North America, DAZN. “Keyshawn Davis versus Nahir Albright is a rematch fans have been demanding, and bringing it to Norfolk for Top Rank’s first DAZN event makes it even more special. With a stacked card featuring Brian Norman Jr. and the extended Davis family, May 16 promises a night that fight fans around the world won’t want to miss. Watch it live only on DAZN.”

Keyshawn (14-0, 10 KOs) enters this rematch at an important moment in his career. He became a world champion in only his 14th fight by stopping Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to capture the WBO crown in February 2025. The 27-year-old was scheduled to make his first defense last June in Norfolk against Edwin De Los Santos, but the bout was canceled after he missed weight. He reset his course in the months that followed and returned in January with a statement-making 140-pound debut, handing Jamaine Ortiz his first TKO defeat. Now Keyshawn returns to deliver the performance his hometown has been waiting for and finish what he started against Albright.

“Norfolk! I’m coming home with a purpose,” Keyshawn said. “Since my last fight, I’ve grown sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever. On May 16, you’re going to see the best version of Keyshawn Davis. ‘The Businessman’ is ready to handle business in front of my people! It means everything to be kicking off this new era for Top Rank on DAZN. I’m honored to lead the charge and show the world what this next chapter looks like. Norfolk, stand up–we’re putting on a show!”

Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs), a Philadelphia native who turned pro with roughly 30 amateur fights, earned his spot the hard way. He lost his pro debut via majority decision in September 2016 but went on to win 14 straight before dropping a decision to Ortiz in February 2022. He followed with wins over Estivan Falcao and 2016 Olympian Carlos Balderas ahead of his first clash with Keyshawn, a rugged affair in which Albright kept the fight close on the scorecards. Since then, he has delivered two of the best performances of his career, handing older brother Kelvin his first pro loss last June and battling Frank Martin to a draw in January.

Albright said, “All my life I have been an overcomer. Starting from when I was a kid, I fought my way to this position, tough fight after tough fight. And I’m still standing tall. This fight is another obstacle to jump over. I’m ready and grateful.”

“Nahir belongs in the ring with all the top fighters,” said Albright’s promoter, Rodney Rice, Founder and CEO of RDR Promotions. “He has put the work in and has an outstanding résumé. The combined record of his last eight opponents is 113-3-1, and his record against them is five victories, one decision loss, one no contest, and a draw. There is no doubt in my mind that Nahir ‘Woo’ Albright belongs at the top and he will, once again, prove that point.”

Norman (28-1, 22 KOs) compiled an impressive championship run that began in May 2024, when the 25-year-old stopped Giovani Santillan in the 10th to earn the WBO interim welterweight world title. The Atlanta native was elevated to full champion later that year after Terence Crawford vacated the title and followed in 2025 with highlight-reel title defenses against Derrieck Cuevas and Jin Sasaki before losing the crown to Devin Haney in November. Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs) is a 12-year pro whose only losses have come against then-undefeated David Papot in November 2024 and once-beaten Harlem Eubank last November.

Norman said, “The God of War is back…I stayed patient. I stayed working. And now it’s time to remind the world. See ya’ll in May.”

“I’m coming to take over Virginia,” said Wagner. “The boss is ready to showcase his skills and cause a huge upset. No man scares me.”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt