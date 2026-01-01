PFL Belfast Weigh In – MMA Breaking News







Undefeated Irishman Darragh “The Moville Mauler” Kelly and New Zealand’s Jay Jay “The Māori Kid” Wilson made the PFL Belfast main event official as they weighed in at 155.3 lbs and 156 lbs respectively

The weigh-ins are now final as all athletes hit the scales ahead of PFL Belfast on Thursday, April 16 at the SSE Arena.

The stage is set for the main event, as Donegal’s undefeated No. 8 ranked Darragh “The Moville Mauler” Kelly (9-0) and the dangerous New Zealander, No. 7 ranked Jay Jay “The Māori Kid” Wilson (11-2) successfully made weight at 155.3 lbs and 156 lbs respectively.

The co-main event was also cemented as Ballymena’s Rhys “Skeletor” McKee (14-7-1) makes his PFL debut and enters the fray against France’s Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré (26-11), with the fighters weighing in at 176 lbs and 175 lbs respectively.

The PFL Belfast preliminary card is set to be broadcast in the U.S for fans with access to the ESPN App at 3 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, with the main card being broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 7 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. In the UK & Ireland, fans can watch via the talkBOXING YouTube channel and the talkSPORT MMA channel.

The full weigh-in results are as follows:

PFL Belfast Main Card:

SSE Arena, Belfast

12:00am BST | 7:00pm ET | 4:00pm PT | Thursday, April 16

ESPN 2 | talkSPORT Boxing & talkSPORT MMA YouTube (UK&I)

Lightweight Main Event Bout: #8-Darragh Kelly (155.3 lbs) vs. #7-Jay Jay Wilson (156.0 lbs)

Catchweight Co-Main Event (176 lbs): Rhys McKee (176.0 lbs) vs. Alex Lahoré (175.0 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #2-Dovlet Yagshimuradov (205.2 lbs) vs. #9-Tyson Pedro (205.8 lbs)

Completed PFL Belfast Preliminary Card:

8:00pm BST | 3:00pm ET | 12:00pm PT | Thursday, April 16

ESPN App (U.S.) | talkSPORT Boxing & talkSPORT MMA YouTube (UK&I)

Welterweight Bout: #8-Chris Mixan (170.8 lbs) vs. Eoin Sheridan (170.9 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Caolan Loughran (143.9 lbs) vs. Alan Philpott (144.8 lbs)

Welterweight Bout: Omran Chaaban (170.6 lbs) vs. Chequina Noso Pedro (169.8 lbs)

Bantamweight Bout: #9-Ciaran Clarke (135.2 lbs) vs. Dean Garnett (135.6 lbs)

Catchweight Bout (165 lbs): Pedro Carvalho (164.7 lbs) vs. Sergio Cossio (165.6 lbs)

Catchweight Bout (176 lbs): David Martinez (175.7 lbs) vs. Giannis Bachar (175.5 lbs)

Bantamweight Bout: Sean Gauci (135.3 lbs) vs. Liam Gittins (135.7 lbs)

Bantamweight Bout: Eoghan Masoliver (135.7 lbs) vs. Shane Mullen (136.0 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Chelsea Hackett (124.8 lbs) vs. Andrea Vazquez (125.9 lbs)

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