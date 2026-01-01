PFL Belfast Results – Breaking MMA News







Most in attendance were hopeful that undefeated No. 8-ranked Darragh Kelly would remain unbeaten, but New Zealand’s No. 7-ranked Jay Jay Wilson had other plans. An efficient combination, a left body kick followed by a left hook, sent Kelly to the canvas just 37 seconds into the bout.

The stunning finish silenced the home crowd and put the entire lightweight division on notice, as Wilson capitalized on the opportunity after his originally scheduled opponent Paul Hughes was forced out due to injury.

Ballymena’s Rhys McKee impressed in his PFL debut with a unanimous decision victory over Alex Lohoré on Thursday evening. The opening two rounds were measured, with both fighters trading calf kicks early, while Lohoré found success controlling positions, pressing McKee against the fence, landing knees, and mixing in takedown attempts. McKee adjusted in the second, improving his range and briefly reversing position, though Lohoré continued to dictate stretches with his clinch work.

The fight turned decisively in the third; McKee dropped Lohoré with a right hand, then dominated the remainder of the round with control, threatening a D’arce choke and taking the back. Despite Lohoré’s defensive resilience, McKee’s strong finish secured a clear 30-27 unanimous decision victory on all three scorecards.

In the opening bout of the evening, No. 2 Dovlet Yagshimuradov defeated PFL newcomer and UFC veteran No. 9 Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision. Yagshimuradov leaned on his wrestling to control much of the fight, though Pedro had a dangerous moment in the third round, landing a massive shot that rocked Yagshimuradov and following up with a flurry of heavy strikes and hammer fists as Yagshimuradov desperately shot for a leg. Despite the late surge, the judges awarded the pride of Turkmenistan two rounds, securing his first victory since winning the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight World Tournament.

Full PFL Belfast Main Card Results:

#7-Jay Jay Wilson (12-2) defeated #8-Darragh Kelly (9-1) via KO (punch) at :37 of round one

Rhys McKee (15-7-1) defeated Alex Lohoré (26-12) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

#2-Dovlet Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) defeated #9-Tyson Pedro (10-6) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card Results:

Eoin Sheridan (5-0) defeated #8-Chris Mixan (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Caolan Loughran (11-3) defeated Alan Philpott (21-18) via submission (face crank) at 1:11 of round one

Omran Chaaban (10-1) defeated Chequina Noso Pedro (10-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:16 of round two

Dean Garnett (15-4-1) defeated #9-Ciaran Clarke (10-1) via KO (elbow) at 1:52 of round one

Pedro Carvalho (15-10) defeated Sergio Cossio (27-12-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Martinez (17-6) defeated Giannis Bachar (9-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at :53 of round one

Sean Gauci (11-1) defeated Liam Gittins (13-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Eoghan Masoliver (2-0) defeated Shane Mullen (1-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of round one

Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1) defeated Andrea Vazquez (8-3) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 2 – PFL Sioux Falls – Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Saturday, May 23 – PFL Brussels – ING Arena – Brussels, Belgium

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